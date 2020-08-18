1/1
Evelyn Roberta Ringer Main
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Evelyn Roberta Ringer Main, 96, widow of William Main Jr., died Monday, August 17, 2020, in her home in Manning, S.C. Born January 7, 1924, in Washington, she was a daughter of the late Ralph Andrew Ringer and the late Frances Viola Beggs Ringer.

She is survived by her daughter, Diana Colleen Foflygen of Manning; three grandchildren, Angela Reyes (Adrian) of Manning, Monica Vernon (Seth) of Clarksville and Kenneth Foflygen Jr. (Tammy) of Sharon; nine great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Strope; three sisters; and two brothers.

Evelyn will be buried beside her husband at Mt. Prospect Cemetery in Hickory.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, S.C., is in charge of arrangements, 803-435-2179.

www.stephensfuneralhome.org.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory
304 N. Church St.
Manning, SC 29102
(803) 435-2179
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved