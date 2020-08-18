Evelyn Roberta Ringer Main, 96, widow of William Main Jr., died Monday, August 17, 2020, in her home in Manning, S.C. Born January 7, 1924, in Washington, she was a daughter of the late Ralph Andrew Ringer and the late Frances Viola Beggs Ringer.

She is survived by her daughter, Diana Colleen Foflygen of Manning; three grandchildren, Angela Reyes (Adrian) of Manning, Monica Vernon (Seth) of Clarksville and Kenneth Foflygen Jr. (Tammy) of Sharon; nine great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Strope; three sisters; and two brothers.

Evelyn will be buried beside her husband at Mt. Prospect Cemetery in Hickory.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, S.C., is in charge of arrangements

