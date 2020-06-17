Evelyn Sawhill
1923 - 2020
Evelyn "Sis" Sawhill, 97, of Midway, died Monday, June 15, 2020, in McMurray Hills Manor.

She was born May 16, 1923, in Midway, a daughter of the late Albert and Rosaline Haley Hannan.

Mrs. Sawhill was a member of Center United Presbyterian Church in Midway. Prior to her retirement, she was employed for many years at Western Center. She enjoyed baking for friends and family, being a caregiver and square dancing.

Surviving are her daughters, Cheryl Lynn Howell of McDonald and Janice Gayle Wales of Midway; grandchildren Kira (Cat) Thompson, Nathan (Amy) Howell, Micah (Miranda) Howell, Nikki (Jon) Lloyd, Stevie (Dave) Disilvio; great-grandchildren Halen Parkinson, Sydney Mehalich, Brody Howell, Max Howell, Olivia Howell, Asher Howell, Aria Howell, Braden Lloyd, Riley Lloyd and Noah Lloyd. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Ronald and Ray Hannan; and her sister, Doris McCaslin.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, in the Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 106 St. John Street, Midway (724-796-3301), where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 19. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

To better ensure the safety of the family, the funeral home asks that you comply with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and to please wear a mask while in the building, practice social distancing, and wash your hands frequently.

Sign the guest book at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 17, 2020.
