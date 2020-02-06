Evelyn "Bunny" Schiller Hinch, 95, of McMurray, died Sunday, February 2, 2020.

A loving wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma, she is survived by her children, Leslie Squires (Francis), Jan Simmons (Scott) and Jeffrey Hinch (Lynnette); her grandchildren, Philip and Jeffrey (Kira) Squires, Luke, Jeremy (Megan) and Jenna Simmons, Blake and Tucker Hinch; and four great-grandchildren, Anza and Ada Squires, and Hayley and Josie Simmons.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Henry H. Hinch; her mother, Flora Daggs; a brother, Walter Schiller; and a sister, Wilma Schiller.

Bunny dedicated her life to her husband and raising and caring for her family. She enjoyed playing cards, doing crosswords puzzles and dancing with her husband, Henry.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 7, in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray (724-941-3211).

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, in Peace Lutheran Church, 107 Carol Drive, McMurray, PA 15317.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Salvation Army (salvationarmyusa.org).

Add tributes at beinhauer.com.