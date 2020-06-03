Evelyn Telesko
1927 - 2020
Evelyn "Effie" Telesko, 93, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Monday, June 1, 2020, in Canonsburg Hospital. She was born March 3, 1927, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Daniel and Anna Chicarella.Mrs. Telesko was a graduate of Canonsburg High School. Effie had been an executive secretary for the Kusturiss Law Offices in Canonsburg for many years. She was a dedicated member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Canionsburg.On June 27, 1948, she married John "J.T." Telesko, who passed away December 20, 2009.Left behind to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Kristine Ann Lorencz of Banning, Calif., and Tamara Telesko and husband David Kaiser of Towaco, N.J.; grandchildren Amanda Lorencz, Matthew and Christopher Kaiser. Effie was the last of her immediate family.Friends and family are welcome from 11 a.m. until noon, the time of service, Thursday, June 4, in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 601 Boone Avenue, Canonsburg, with the Reverend John Joseph Kotalik officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending need to wear a mask and stay at least six feet apart. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner / supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120.To view or extend condolences, visit www.salandrafunerals.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church
JUN
4
Service
12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church
JUN
4
Interment
02:00 PM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township
