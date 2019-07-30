Funeral services were held for Evelyn "Carol" Timko Lenzi, 78, of Monongahela, who died Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Monongahela-Valley Hospital.

Born December 23, 1940, in New Eagle, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Evelyn Lucas Timko. A beloved wife, mother, sister and aunt, Carol had worked for many years as a babysitter but most of all enjoyed being a homemaker to her children and grandchildren, with whom she loved taking long Sunday rides.

A member of St. Damien of Molokai Parish (St. Anthony Church) in Monongahela, she was always there to support her grandchildren's activities. She enjoyed bowling with her sisters and family members and especially going to the casinos.

Surviving are her loving and devoted husband Louis J. "Gigi" Lenzi Jr., who she married May 19, 1961; son Louis J. Lenzi III of Monongahela; two daughters, Carrie Jean Lenzi and Denise J. "Necie" and husband Bill Gibson of Monongahela; two sisters, Madeline Pierce and Joyce and husband Richard Kennedy of Monongahela; five grandchildren, Antonio J. Lenzi, Billy and Gabriella Gibson and Zach Shimko and Victoria Gourn; two brothers-in-law, Chuck and JoAnn Lenzi of San Jose, Calif., and Al and Rita Lenzi of New Eagle; sister-in-law Ruth Lenzi-Fritch and husband Dennis of Washington; along with many loving nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were two brothers-in-law, Bill Pierce and Bob Lenzi.

Friends were received in Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.

Interment was held in Monongahela Cemetery.