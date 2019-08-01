Everett Harshman (1928 - 2019)
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Everett Harshman, 90, of Parma Heights, Ohio, died Sunday, July 28, 2019.

He was born August 21, 1928, in Ceylon, a son of the late Earl and Grace Jackman Harshman.

Everett served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was a machine operator for Ford Motor Company in Brook Park, Ohio, and was a member of the United Auto Workers Local 1250.

On January 12, 1957, he married Betty Nicholson, who died April 7, 2005.

Surviving are four sisters, June (Richard) Policz of Waynesburg, Jean (Norm) Buckingham of Parma, Ohio, Dorothea Huntman of Lake City, Fla., and Caroline Ferencak of Mather; a brother, Clarence (Vicki) Harshman of Wellington, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, Don Harshman, and a sister, Genevieve Leighty.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3. Interment will follow in Jefferson Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 1, 2019
bullet Korean War
