F. Lee Cropp, 74, a lifelong resident of New Salem, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 19, 2019, in his home, with his loving wife of 53 years by his side, after a lengthy battle with NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis).

He was born April 13, 1945, in Uniontown, a son of the late Frank and Dorothy Evans Cropp.

Lee was an avid golfer and scuba diver. He was a former volunteer fireman with New Salem, member of the New Salem Neighborhood Watch, member of New Salem Presbyterian Church, volunteer at the Feed the Flock Food Bank at New Salem Presbyterian Church and vice president of the Salem View Cemetery in New Salem.

Lee worked in the natural gas industry through the entirety of his career. A talented artist, Lee was able to turn his hobby into a successful silk-screen business, Special Tees, for more than 30 years.

Besides his parents, Lee was preceded in death by his sister, Connie, and grandsons Spencer and Conner Taylor and Sam Stafford.

He is survived by his wife, Luci; daughters Lisa Taylor and husband Brian and Leslie Stafford and husband Chad; grandchildren Elle Taylor, Jakob Stafford and Gracie Stafford; sister Rebecca Workman; brothers Jim Cropp and wife Karen and Don Cropp and wife Tina; sister-in-law Miem Hennessey and husband Jim; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday in Dearth Funeral Home, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, followed immediately by a funeral service at New Salem Presbyterian Church, 27 South Mill Street, New Salem, with the Rev. William Wiegand officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lee's name to Feed the Flock Food Bank, in care of New Salem Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 455, 27 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468, or Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, 223 Searight-Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.

