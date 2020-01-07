Fae Adams Reilly, 93, passed away peacefully Monday, December 30, 2019, in Masonic Village, Elizabethtown.

Born January 31, 1926, in Waltersburg, she was a daughter of the late H. Earl and Violet Adams.

She was married to Dr. William M. Reilly Jr. for nearly 70 years, until his death in 2015. Fae's older sister, Doris, died in 1946.

Following her high school graduation from Uniontown High School, Fae trained and was certified as a registered nurse at the Western Pennsylvania Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh. She lived most of her life in Washington, where she was happily engaged as a wife and mother.

Known as a great baker, friends and family looked forward to her holiday goodies. She was especially noted for her delicious pies. In her spare time, she volunteered with the Washington Hospital Women's Auxiliary, the Presbyterian Home for the Elderly and at Citizens Library.

Fae and Bill moved to Masonic Village in 1997, where she volunteered with the musical therapy and resident health programs. In summer months, she was often found assisting her husband in his garden and helping to can or freeze its bountiful produce.

Fae was skilled at many types of handiwork and home arts, from sewing and crocheting to making intricate wire and bead Chrismon ornaments for her families' Christmas trees. Many have been among the holiday decorations on the tree in Sell Chapel at the Masonic Village.

She is survived by two sons, Scott W. Reilly, married to Jeanne, of Rockville, Md., and Gregg A. Reilly, married to Judy, of Glenmoore. Also surviving are four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Most of all, she will be remembered for her kindness and the devotion and love she gave to her husband and family.

Private services and interment will take place at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.

Condolences and memories may be expressed at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.