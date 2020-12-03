1/1
Faustino Zanaglio
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Faustino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Faustino Zanaglio, 87, of Muse, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in TownView Health and Rehabilitation Center, Canonsburg. He was born April 3, 1933, in Houston, a son of the late Faustino and Gustine Zamboni Zanaglio.

Faus lived in Muse for the past 32 years and was a faithful member of the Holy Rosary worship site of St. Oscar Romero Parish.

He proudly served with the United States Army and prior to his retirement had been employed at Universal Cyclops Corporation for many years. Faus had been a member of Silver Sneakers.

On June 20, 1985, he married Gwen Anthony Bowman, who survives after 35 years of marriage. Also left behind to cherish his memory are two sons, Michael R. (Linda) Zanaglio of Lake Norman, N.C., and John E. (Paige) Zanaglio of Houston; stepdaughters Marsha Bowman of Canonsburg and Darla (Ed) Monaco of Cecil; stepson John (Chris) Bowman of Canonsburg; grandchildren Devan Zanaglio (Marena), Courtney (Josh) Counihan, Karlee Zanaglio, Zac (Kaitlen) Bowman, Jared (Alex) Bowman; great-granddaughter Kenslie Bowman; and several nieces and nephews.

He was the last of his immediate family. Deceased, in addition to his parents, are his sister, Mary Pozonsky; and five brothers, Angelo, Burt, Andrew, James and Robert Zanaglio.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation. Private family visitation will be held in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, owner / supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Friday, December 4, in the Holy Rosary worship site of St. Oscar Romero Parish, Muse-Bishop Road, Muse. Those attending, please meet at church and wear a mask.

Interment will follow in Oak Spring Cemetery, Canonsburg.

To view or extend condolences, visit wwww.salandrafunerals.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Holy Rosary worship site of St. Oscar Romero Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
304 West Pike St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
724-745-8120
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved