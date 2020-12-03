Faustino Zanaglio, 87, of Muse, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in TownView Health and Rehabilitation Center, Canonsburg. He was born April 3, 1933, in Houston, a son of the late Faustino and Gustine Zamboni Zanaglio.

Faus lived in Muse for the past 32 years and was a faithful member of the Holy Rosary worship site of St. Oscar Romero Parish.

He proudly served with the United States Army and prior to his retirement had been employed at Universal Cyclops Corporation for many years. Faus had been a member of Silver Sneakers.

On June 20, 1985, he married Gwen Anthony Bowman, who survives after 35 years of marriage. Also left behind to cherish his memory are two sons, Michael R. (Linda) Zanaglio of Lake Norman, N.C., and John E. (Paige) Zanaglio of Houston; stepdaughters Marsha Bowman of Canonsburg and Darla (Ed) Monaco of Cecil; stepson John (Chris) Bowman of Canonsburg; grandchildren Devan Zanaglio (Marena), Courtney (Josh) Counihan, Karlee Zanaglio, Zac (Kaitlen) Bowman, Jared (Alex) Bowman; great-granddaughter Kenslie Bowman; and several nieces and nephews.

He was the last of his immediate family. Deceased, in addition to his parents, are his sister, Mary Pozonsky; and five brothers, Angelo, Burt, Andrew, James and Robert Zanaglio.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation. Private family visitation will be held in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, owner / supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Friday, December 4, in the Holy Rosary worship site of St. Oscar Romero Parish, Muse-Bishop Road, Muse. Those attending, please meet at church and wear a mask.

Interment will follow in Oak Spring Cemetery, Canonsburg.

To view or extend condolences, visit wwww.salandrafunerals.com.