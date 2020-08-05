Fay Louise Lockart, 72, of Carmichaels, and formerly of Waynesburg, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, August 3, 2020, at the home of her brother and sister-in-law, Junior and Sharon Lockart, in Carmichaels.

She was born October 18, 1947, in Shuck Hollow, Whiteley Township, Greene County, a daughter of the late Eugene Lockart Sr. and Mary Louise Dean Lockart.

Fay Louise was a member of the 1967 class at Waynesburg High School and enjoyed word search, coloring, playing bingo and collecting horse memorabilia. She cherished spending time with her family, especially her two nephews, Gage and Brayden and her niece, Addison.

Surviving are a sister, Cassie Mae Brock of Ladysmith, Va.; a brother, Raymond "Junior" Lockart Jr. (Sharon) of Carmichaels; five nephews, Eddie Shaner, Michael Brock Jr., Donald Brock, Luke Hathaway (Michelle) and Ben Hathaway; five nieces, Pokee Shaner, Latasha Calcagni (Phil), Loral Hathaway, Moriah Hathaway (fianc Bailey) and Nikki Jewett (Rob); 13 great-nieces and nephews; and her caregiver, Becky Husak.

Deceased are two sisters, Betty Jean Lockart and Nancy Lea Wilkins; her maternal grandparents, Lindsey and Ermaline Taylor Dean; and her paternal grandparents, George B. and Ethel Kiger Lockart.

The family wishes to acknowledge the special care that was provided by Amedisys Home Health, Masontown.

State guidelines permit a maximum of 25 people in the funeral home at a time. While wearing a mask and observing social distancing, family and friends are welcome from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8. The Rev. Donald Wilson will officiate. Interment will follow in Claughton Chapel Cemetery, Whiteley Township.

