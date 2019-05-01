Faye Baker Gumbert Harr, 82, of Beallsville, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, in her home.

She was born June 29, 1936, in Beallsville, a daughter of the late Glen E. and Muriel V. Wilson Baker.

Faye was a 1954 graduate of Ellsworth High School.

She was the Beallsville Borough tax collector and served as Beallsville Borough secretary from 1988 to 2002.

She enjoyed gardening with a passion. Her greatest joy came from time spent with her children, grandchildren and extended family.

Mrs. Harr was a lifelong member of Beallsville United Methodist Church, where she served as a trustee and adult Sunday School teacher.

She was a founding member of the Beallsville Civic Association.

On December 7, 1974, she married Edward D. Harr, who passed away December 18, 2018.

Surviving are two daughters, Cathy Dolhi (Robert) and Kelly Duricic (Donald); four grandchildren, Kristin Duricic, Don Duricic (Cassandra Keefer), Jenna Binder (Joe) and Craig Dolhi (Emily Deubler); a great-grandson, Isaac Binder; a sister, Frances Pitzer; a sister-in-law, Rose Baker; several nieces and nephews; and her very close friend, Mary Arnold.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are a daughter, Roberta Gail Gumbert, who died in infancy; five brothers, William, Clyde, Charles, Glen "Du" and Lawrence "Chub" Baker, who was killed in action in Korea; and two sisters, Beryl Lobb and Bebe Grable.

Friends will be received from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd. 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, with Pastor Ed Pope officiating. Burial will be in Beallsville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contribution be made to Beallsville United Methodist Church, in care of 715 Beallsville Road, Scenery Hill, PA 15360, or Operation Smile, P.O. Box 5017, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

