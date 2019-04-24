Faye K. Whipkey, 78, of Brave, a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., due to injuries from an automobile accident.

She was born March 25, 1941, in Holbrook, to the late Leslie J. and Florence Hunnell Curfman.

Faye lived in Greene County her entire life. She married her true love, Millard G. Whipkey, on March 9, 1958, who passed away April 27, 1966.

Faye was one of the first women to enter the coal mines in the 1970s. She was employed with Consol Energy as a shuttle car operator for 22 years in Blacksville II Mine, from where she retired in 2000. Faye was a member of United Mineworkers of America Local 1702.

She was active in Macedonia Church, Holbrook, as a Sunday school teacher and former song leader in the choir. She loved to cook in abundance for her family and tend to her flowers, for which she had a gifted green thumb. Above all else, Faye was a loving Mother first.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathy McClure and husband Jeff, Cindy Daughtery and companion James Hundley and Linda Klein and husband Glenn; sons Larry and wife Jeannie, Michael and wife Teresa, Wayne and Daniel; two former daughters-in-law, Stephanie Patterson and Teena Whipkey, whom she loved as daughters; two brothers, Eugene Curfman and Kenneth Curfman; a special sister-in-law and longtime best friend, Helen Costello; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, June Phillips, Vivian Tedrow and Delores Fox, and brothers Donald, Glen, Cecil and Duane Curfman.

The West Virginia University Medicine Trauma Team and Surgical Intensive Care Unit staff, doctors and nurses at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital showed tireless skill and devotion while she was there.

Friends may join Faye's family in honoring her life and legacy from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC, 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, 724-499-5181. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Kenneth Curfman officiating. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery, Richhill Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eva K. Bowlby Public Library, 311 North West Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

To view and sign a tribute wall, visit www.kestersonfh.com.