Faye Louise Alderson Warchol, 85, of North Strabane Township, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her home.She was born January 5, 1935, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Charles and Josephine Malinak Alderson.On July 12, 1958, she married Paul P. Warchol Sr., who survives.Faye enjoyed camping and vacationing at Myrtle Beach, S.C. She was also an animal lover.Surviving, along with her husband Paul, are three sons, Paul (Joanne) Warchol Jr., Michael (Tammy) Warchol and Dave (Sharon) Warchol, seven grandchildren, Michael, Paul III, Nicholas, Joel, Luke, Zachary and Jillian Warchol; a sister, Patty (late Howard) Foltz; a brother, Richard Alderson; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.Deceased are two brothers, Charles Alderson Jr. and his wife Margaret, who survives, and Wesley Alderson, and a sister, Bonnie Bell.All services will be private by Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). Interment in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township. Memorial contributions may be made to CCNS Youth Wrestling, 1602 State Route 980, Canonsburg, PA 15317.View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 11, 2020.