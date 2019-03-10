Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Felix J. Manzini.

Felix J. Manzini, age 71, of Cecil Township, went home peacefully on March 5, 2019.

He was born on February 14, 1948, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Felix Peter and Dolores Romaine Simpson Manzini.

On July 23, 1969 he married Carolyn Csuhta, who survives. Mr. Manzini was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving as an E5 in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1974. He was a retired truck driver for Talon Logistics and a member of the Teamsters Local #249. He served as a Deacon at Grace Baptist Church, where he was a longtime and active member. He enjoyed model trains, fishing, hunting and relaxing by the lake. Felix was a faithful husband, father, grandfather, friend and humanitarian. He was devoted to God, his family, country and friends.

Surviving, along with his wife, are two children, Romain (Dan) Phillis and Brian Manzini; two grandchildren, Michael Dean Phillis and Stephen Drake Manzini; two brothers, Wayne (Kathie) Manzini, Gene (Jamie) Manzini; and a sister, Dee (late Kevin) Berger. Deceased is a brother, Don (Linda) Manzini. Also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and Christian brothers and sisters.

Friends received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 11, in the Warchol Funeral Home, Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333, where a service will be held at 12 noon Tuesday, March 12, with the Rev. William Barnett officiating. Interment with full military honors to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Washington City Mission or . View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com.