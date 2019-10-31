Ferdinand C. "Ferdie" Rach, 91, of Fallowfield Township, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his family.

Ferdie was born July 16, 1928, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Ferdinand and Madeline Klaus Rach.

Mr. Rach was a lifelong member of St. Jerome Church (Mary Mother of the Church Parish). He was a member of various civic organizations, including the Elks Club, the Lions Club and was a founding member of the local chapter of Toastmasters.

Mr. Rach began his education as a graduate of St. Francis Preparatory School in Loretto and attended business school at both St. Francis and Duquesne universities. Ferdie was also a graduate of Dale Carnegie, where he developed his love for public speaking. With his life-size personality and spirited sense of humor, he was the life of the party and a joy to be around.

As "serial entrepreneurs," Ferdie and Janis Rach began their business lives in their 20s with the purchase of Redd's Beach, followed by Sunset Beach and Sunset Drive-in Theater. Then came multiple laundromats and real estate holdings. When Ferdie wasn't tending to the businesses, he worked at various other endeavors, achieving great success. He was a certified financial adviser and was one of the original trailblazers in the birth of mutual funds in the 1960s. His unshakable determination and work ethic helped him through many challenges along the way. He was an adviser and mentor to anyone he encountered, with an open mind and an open heart.

Mr. Rach is survived by his wife, Janis Angel Rach, and five children, Judy, Janny, Jill, Jeff and Jim: Judith (Jack) Laughlin of Charleroi, Janis (Richard) Cope of Indiana, Dr. Jill RachBeisel and husband Daniel of Elliot City, Md., Jeffery (Sandra) Rach of Severna Park, Md., and James (Connie) Rach of Fallowfield Township. Ferdie also leaves behind his brother, John (Judith) Rach of Champion, and sisters Madeline (Dennis) Fielding and twin sister Mary Rach of Tequesta, Fla. Starting with his first grandchild, Jennifer Lynn Kemberling, he leaves behind 11 other grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was a loving and supportive Grandpa in every possible way.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Rach is preceded in death by his two brothers, Joel and Leo; his son-in-law, Jack Laughlin; and his grandchild, Michael Ferdinand Drawl.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Schrock-Hogan Funeral Home, 226 Fallowfield Avenue, Charleroi, PA 15022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Saturday, November 2, in Mary, Mother of the Church, 7th & Washington Avenue, Charleroi. Friends are asked to go directly to the church for the funeral Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to City Mission at citymission.org.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrock-hogan.com.