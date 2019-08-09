Fern Grace Tegi, 87, of Donora, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Southmont Presbyterian Senior Care, Washington.

She was born October 17, 1931, in Donora, a daughter of the late Albert and Eva Smith Hixenbaugh.

Mrs. Tegi was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Donora and worked for more than 30 years at Baptist Homes in Pittsburgh.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Julius Tegi, in 1970; and one brother, Albert Hixenbaugh.

She was the beloved mother of Susan (Steve) Bean of California, J. Martin Tegi of Virginia, Jeffrey (Joyce) Tegi of Pennsylvania, and Cyndi (Jerry) Sikes of the State of Washington; grandmother to Gary (Brittany) Sikes of Atlanta, Ga., Melissa (Ryan) Smith of Washington; great-grandmother to Hailey Isabel Sikes of Atlanta; and sister to Fawnella Weightman of Dade City, Fla.

Arrangements have been entrusted to ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE INC., 40 Second Street Extension, Carroll Township/Donora PA 15033, 724-379-6900, where visitation took place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 7. Family only services were held in the cemetery chapel of Mon Valley Memorial Park at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 8, followed by interment.

To share a condolence, please visit www.massafrafuneralhome.com.