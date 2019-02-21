Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ferris Leroy Davis.

Ferris Leroy Davis, 91, of Claysville, died Monday, February 18, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

He was born January 19, 1928, in Short Creek, W.Va., a son of Leroy and Beulah Toland Davis.

Mr. Davis served in the U.S. Army Reserves from November 15, 1950, until January 26, 1956. He worked at Campsey Feed Store for 15 years and retired from Brockway, where he had worked as a furnaceman for 15 years.

Mr. Davis was a member of Claysville Christian Church.

In addition to hunting and fishing, he enjoyed square dancing, which he participated in until six months ago. He played guitar and sang, and had a band and played with his brother, Jim.

On July 9, 1955, he married Myrtle Irene King, who died September 21, 1989.

Surviving are three brothers, John H. Davis of Washington, Clyde Davis of Claysville and Jim (Linda) Davis of Claysville; two sisters, Elsie Schumacher of Washington and Shirley (Bill) Stenger of Valley Grove, W.Va.; and his longtime, loving companion, Edna Calvert.

Deceased are four brothers, Randall, who was hit by a car at age 5½, Joe, Clarence and Archie Davis, and a sister, Sarah Lilley.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, with minister Bruce Graff officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

