Flora "Ruth" A. Tedrow Varner, 86, of Wind Ridge, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, in her home with her family by her side.

Born September 12, 1933, in Springhill Township, she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Myrtle Marie Gorby Tedrow.

Ruth was a member of Macedonia Interdenominational Church in Holbrook. She loved to bake, cook and spend time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by two children, Charles "Chuck" Varner of Wind Ridge and Candy (Leslie) Dulaney of Aleppo; two grandchildren, Jason (Tammy) Dulaney of Aleppo and Nicholas (Nicole) Dulaney of Deep Valley; three great-grandchildren, Matthew Dulaney, Bentley Dulaney and Haley Ross; one sister, Alice Faye Varner of Whipkey Ridge.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald John Varner; one son, Donald M. Varner; one great-grandchild, Makenzie Dulaney; five siblings, Mary Jane Martin, Nile Tedrow, Harold Tedrow, Lloyd Tedrow and John Tedrow.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 16, in Centennial Cemetery, Aleppo, with the Rev. Kenneth Kurfman officiating.

