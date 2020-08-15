Flora M. Sherron, 80, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in her home with her family by her side.

She was born October 10, 1939, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Ezekiel and Rosie Thomas Jackson.

Flora was a 1958 graduate of Canonsburg High School and attended Bidwell Technical School in Pittsburgh.

Ms. Sherron worked for over 20 years for Thermal Industries in Pittsburgh before retiring. She later became part of the events staff at the Verizon Center in Washington D.C.

She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Canonsburg.

Flora was a sports fanatic, enjoying all sports, football, basketball, baseball, hockey and golf. She followed the Pittsburgh sports teams, especially the Steelers. Other enjoyments include reading, working puzzles and gardening.

Surviving are two daughters, Stacey Lynn Brown (Dean) and Nicole Sherron, both of Pittsburgh; a son, Theodore Sherron Jr. (Crystal) of Fort Washington, Md.; seven grandchildren, Rasheda L. Sherron, Edward Lewis, Dean Brown Jr., Jasmine Sherron, Neko L. King (Marlis), Theodore Sherron III and Gabriel Sherron; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Thomas of Washington D.C. and Betty Wysong of Pittsburgh; and many nieces and nephews; and two grand dogs.

Deceased are a daughter, Rhonda Sherron, who died in infancy; a granddaughter, Ashley Lynn Sherron; three brothers, Thomas, James and Ezekiel Jackson Jr.; and two sisters, Amelia Davis and Margaret Oliver.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, August 22, in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 120 Greenside Avenue, Canonsburg, PA 15317, followed by a private funeral service. Interment will be in Oak Spring Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.