1/1
Florence B. Kerekes
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Florence B. "Bunnie" Kerekes, 79, of Monongahela, died Friday, October 30, 2020, in the Mon Valley Care Center. She was born July 1, 1941, in New Eagle, a daughter of John and Florence Zynosky Welsh.

Bunnie was an active member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Monongahela, where she enjoyed helping with flea markets and festivals, and planting flowers around the church. She was an avid baker and an extremely giving woman. If you needed her, she was there to help. She was proud of her son and his military service, and loved her grandchildren dearly.

She is survived by her son, George A. Kerekes and wife Mary Beth of Camp Hill; two grandchildren, Benjamin I. Kerekes, and Veronica E. Towers-Kerekes and husband Giles.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Kerekes Jr., who died March 2, 2017; two sisters, Patricia Raposo and JoAnn Dancer.

Family and friends are invited to gather at 9:30 a.m. Friday, November 6, in St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, 722 W. Main Street, Monongahela. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. followed by inurnment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monongahela.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, 722 W. Main Street, Monongahela, PA 15063, or to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1701 Grand Boulevard, Monessen, PA 15062.

In order to be compliant with our county and state guidelines, masks MUST be worn and social distancing maintained. The family would like to thank you in advance for your understanding.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.






Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
FRYE FUNERAL HOME, INC
427 W MAIN ST
Monongahela, PA 15063-2551
(724) 258-6136
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved