Florence B. "Bunnie" Kerekes, 79, of Monongahela, died Friday, October 30, 2020, in the Mon Valley Care Center. She was born July 1, 1941, in New Eagle, a daughter of John and Florence Zynosky Welsh.

Bunnie was an active member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Monongahela, where she enjoyed helping with flea markets and festivals, and planting flowers around the church. She was an avid baker and an extremely giving woman. If you needed her, she was there to help. She was proud of her son and his military service, and loved her grandchildren dearly.

She is survived by her son, George A. Kerekes and wife Mary Beth of Camp Hill; two grandchildren, Benjamin I. Kerekes, and Veronica E. Towers-Kerekes and husband Giles.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Kerekes Jr., who died March 2, 2017; two sisters, Patricia Raposo and JoAnn Dancer.

Family and friends are invited to gather at 9:30 a.m. Friday, November 6, in St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, 722 W. Main Street, Monongahela. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. followed by inurnment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monongahela.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, 722 W. Main Street, Monongahela, PA 15063, or to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1701 Grand Boulevard, Monessen, PA 15062.

In order to be compliant with our county and state guidelines, masks MUST be worn and social distancing maintained. The family would like to thank you in advance for your understanding.

