Florence Buono, 87, of Monongahela, (Riverhill), died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in the Jefferson Hospital.

She was born October 21, 1931 in Donora, the daughter of Walter and Helen Opatkiewicz Kotlensky.

Florence was a 1949 graduate of Donora High School. She was a member of St. Damien of Molokai Parish and it's Altar Rosary Christian Mothers. For numerous years, Florence volunteered her time with the Monongahela Valley Hospital Ladies Auxiliary. She and her husband, Patsy, became world travelers visiting China, South America, Spain, and driving cross country to Alaska, as well as traveling the United States in their RV. Florence loved bingo, jigsaw puzzles, adult coloring books and was a fanatic when it came to crossword puzzles.

She is survived by two daughters, Dina Sheriff and husband, Frederick of New Eagle, Judith Bavuso and husband, Thomas of Emlenton; two sons, Patrick Buono and wife Linda of Finleyville, Steven Buono and wife Katina of Kings Port, Tenn.; nine grandchildren, Anthony Bavuso and wife Angela, SFC Adam Bavuso and wife Amanda, Leia Faller and husband Christopher, Timothy Sheriff and wife Christina, Patrick, Jeremy, Joshua and Joseph Buono, Steven Buono and wife, Kelsey; thirteen great-grandchildren, Anthony, Orrin, Chloe, Simon, Remy, Dominick, Charlee, Vincent and Samuel Bavuso, Lily Faller, Jacie, Addilyn and Silas Buono; brother, Dr. William Kotlensky and wife, Pat of the state of California; sister, Dorothy Wolfe of Mt. Pleasant; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Patsy Buono, who died May 16, 2009; brother, John Kotlensky; and sister, Mary Kotlensky.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, where a blessing service will be held on Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Kevin Dominik officiating. Interment will follow in Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.