Florence Drutch Gumbert, 95, formerly of Bentleyville, died Thursday evening, July 4, 2019, at Southmont of Presbyterian SeniorCare, Washington.

She was born February 29, 1924, in Somerset Township, a daughter of Thomas and Henrietta Kuzan Drutch.

She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Bentleyville.

Mrs. Gumbert was an avid bowler and enjoyed traveling with her sister, Janet.

Her husband, James Richard Gumbert, died December 23, 1988.

Surviving are her children, Linda L. Boes (Bob Thomas) of Washington, David W. Gumbert (Rita) of Uniontown and James Gumbert (Diana) of Canonsburg; four grandchildren, Terry Boes (Stephanie), Heather Saxon (Buddy), Ashley Gumbert and Crystal Berndari; two great-grandchildren, Makayla Boes and Aaliyah Hutchinson; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, Joseph Drutch; sisters Janet Drach and Jean Yanitsky; and a nephew, Danny Yanitsky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolent Care Fund, Southmont of Presbyterian SeniorCare, 835 S. Main Street, Washington, PA 15301.

A private service will be held with interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monongahela.

Arrangements are in care of Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255.

Leave condolences at www.thompson-marodi.com.