Florence P. "Mimi" Kallis, 92, of Malden, passed peacefully Thursday, February 14, 2019, in her home. She was born on April 10, 1926, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Frank and Antoinette (Stashick) Pawlak.

Florence was proud of her employment at Gallatin Bank as head of the Installment Loan Department, however she happily gave up her banking career to raise her two daughters. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at Brownsville Hospital. A longtime member of St. Thomas Aquinas, California. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was blessed with friendships that lasted throughout her life.

Besides her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Kallis; grandson Keith A. Fetsko II; as well as her brother and sisters.

Mimi is survived by her two daughters, Brenda Fetsko and companion Daniel Krilosky, and Leah Qualk and husband James; grandchildren Suzanna Fetsko and boyfriend Jonathan Coles, Charles Fetsko, Robyn Fitch and husband Michael, Jesse Qualk and Angela Fetsko; great-grandchildren Deja Walker, Andrew LaCotta, Jaeden Zuzak, Rocco, Giovanni, Dante Fetsko and Bryce Coles; and several nieces and nephews.

Excellent care was provided by her caretakers at ViaQuest Hospice, especially Tracy, Jamie, Crystal and Brandy.

Services will be private and under the care of Skirpan Funeral Home, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.

