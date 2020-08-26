1/1
Florence L. Ceney Pollard
1925 - 2020
Florence L. Ceney Pollard, 94, of McDonald, passed away, with her family by her side, Monday, August 24, 2020, in her home.

Mrs. Pollard was born September 12, 1925, in Carnegie, a daughter of the late John and Emily Angel Ceney.

Florence was a true homemaker and loved cleaning and maintaining her household. Although she spent a lot of her time doing crossword puzzles, she made sure to never miss a Pittsburgh sports game, especially her Pittsburgh Penguins. Her love for Pittsburgh sports was strong, but her love for her family and friends was unmatched, especially that of her grandkids.

Surviving are her children, Terry (Emma) Pollard of Midway and Cheryl Mastic of McDonald; grandchildren John Mastic, Robert Mastic, Laurie Pollard and Michael (Tammy) Pollard; great-grandkids Cody Mastic, Robbie Mastic, Derek (Tiffaney) Mastic and Jessica Mastic; great-great-grandkids Nathan and Camden Mastic; and brother Robert Ceney.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Glenn Pollard (1974); brothers Richie, Bud, Charles, Frank and Thomas; sisters Dora, Emily, Ann and Amy.

All services are private and arrangements are entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald (724-926-2800).

Sign the guest book at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 26, 2020.
