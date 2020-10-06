1/1
Florence M. Reed
1930 - 2020
Florence M. Reed, 90, of Prosperity, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, in her home, surrounded by family.

She was born May 13, 1930, in Mossbank, Saskatchewan, Canada, a daughter of the late Edward and Helen Oberg Singbeil.

She was a florist with Fisher Florist; she then went on to work at the Four Seasons, and, finally, the Pottery Factory Outlet.

She was a member of the Jefferson Avenue United Methodist Church, Washington.

On December 26, 1949, she married Billy P. Reed. Mr. Reed died February 9, 1993.

Surviving are a son, Ross E. (Carrie) Reed of Prosperity; four brothers, Richard, James, Gary and Edward Singbeil, all of Western Canada; three grandchildren, Jeremy Reed, Abbe Church, and Billie Burge; and four great-grandchildren, Dalton, Noah, Kayson and Tucker.

All services will be private and have been entrusted to Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington. Condolences may be directed to www.hummellandjones.com. Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor, and Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HUMMELL & JONES FUNERAL HOME, INC - WASHINGTON
420 LOCUST AVE
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-7710
