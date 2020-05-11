Florence M. Reedy, 89, of Streetsboro, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Avenue at Aurora.She was born December 6, 1930, in West Alexander, to the late Charles W. and Sadie V. Daughtery Beatty.Mrs. Reedy has lived in Streetsboro since 1966 and enjoyed sewing, quilting and spending good quality family time with her grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Elmer Beatty, Robert Beatty, Charles Beatty, Harold Beatty, Ruth Beatty and Blanche Sprowls.Survivors include her husband, Henry M. Reedy, whom she married July 22, 1958; her children, Cindy (Charles) Hamilton and Glenn (Thelma) Reedy, both of Streetsboro; her grandchildren, Chad, Daniel, Lindsey and Tiera; her great-grandchildren, Jessica and Cameron; her siblings, Kenneth Beatty, Clarence Beatty, Floyd Beatty and Donald Beatty.Private family services will be held at Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Homes Streetsboro Chapel with burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Streetsboro.Condolences and memories of Florence may be shared with her family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 11, 2020.