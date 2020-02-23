Florence Margaret Duray Drugmand, 94, of North Strabane, formerly of Upper St. Clair, died Thursday, February 20, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of Dr. Roland Drugmand for 73 years; loving mother of Patricia (John) Kriceri, Renee (Tom) Lingle, Lori (Roy) Kern, Terri Drugmand and the late Robert Drugmand; cherished grandmother of Britt, Rod, Dr. Darby, David, Kim and Jeni; and great-grandmother of six.

Florence was a past member of Bethany Presbyterian Church Prayer Group.

Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333).

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.