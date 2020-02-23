Florence Margaret Duray Drugmand

  • "My deepest sympathy prayers to the family. God bless!!..."
    - Jo Ann Ducouer
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA
15017
(412)-221-3333
Florence Margaret Duray Drugmand, 94, of North Strabane, formerly of Upper St. Clair, died Thursday, February 20, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of Dr. Roland Drugmand for 73 years; loving mother of Patricia (John) Kriceri, Renee (Tom) Lingle, Lori (Roy) Kern, Terri Drugmand and the late Robert Drugmand; cherished grandmother of Britt, Rod, Dr. Darby, David, Kim and Jeni; and great-grandmother of six.

Florence was a past member of Bethany Presbyterian Church Prayer Group.

Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333).

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Feb. 23, 2020
