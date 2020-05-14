Florence Murphy Venegaz
Florence Murphy Venegaz, 90, of Turtle Creek, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, while being cared for by her loving daughter, Connie Sue, in her home. Flo was born in Kentucky, where she spent her formative years, and later in life she settled in Langeloth.Flo was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jesse Venegaz.Flo loved church, bingo, cards and spending time with her daughter and friends while drinking Starbucks coffee.Flo is survived by two loving daughters, Connie Davis of Pittsburgh and her "adopted daughter", Carol Brown of Little Washington; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.Due to the current health concerns, there will be no services at this time. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek, (412-823-1950).Condolences can be expressed at www.jobefuneralhome.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Funeral services provided by
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
