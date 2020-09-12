After a long life of 92 years, Florence Nicolella passed away peacefully, Thursday, September 10, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucido and Angelina Marchione; her sisters, Vera Barbella, Millie Rotunda, Louise Rotunda; and her husband, Carl J. Nicolella.

Florence was employed by Bell Telephone Company and the Washington Hospital as a telephone operator.

She enjoyed her family; son, Carl S. (Dina); and her grandson, Carl P. Nicolella; and her many nieces and nephews.

She will be fondly remembered by her many friends and neighbors who looked in on her in her later years. Their kindness was very much appreciated by the family.

At the request of Florence, there will be no visitation or services.

As Florence had a great love of animals, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Washington Area Humane Society.