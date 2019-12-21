Florence Rogers, 85, of Jefferson, died Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Linda.

She was born September 3, 1934, in Mather, a daughter of the late Jacob and Eva Leighty Stouffer.

Florence was a homemaker and attended the Mather Christian Church and the Jefferson United Methodist Church. On June 9, 1969, she married Thomas H. Rogers, who died August 21, 1999.

Surviving are two children, Linda Rogers Meliher of Mather and Henry Sigley of Jefferson; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Meliher, Kathryn Sigley and Jacob Sigley; four great-grandchildren, Breonna, Isabella, Danielle and Sophia.

Florence was the last of her siblings.

At the request of Florence, the services and interment are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Behm Funeral Homes, Inc., 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.