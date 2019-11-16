Florinda P. Thomas, 91, of Waynesburg, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV.

She was born May 18, 1928, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Lloyd E. and Edna Baily Pollock.

She graduated from Waynesburg High School. In 1950, graduated from Waynesburg College after which she worked as a clerk typist for the F.B.I. in Washington, D.C. for a period of six months.

Mrs. Thomas taught English and Latin at Ellsworth High School for two years. She then moved to Pittsburgh, where she was a teacher and school librarian at Peabody High School and Taylor-Allderdice High School. She worked as a substitute teacher at Waynesburg Central High School for 25 years.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Waynesburg, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the women's association of the church.

Mrs. Thomas was a volunteer for the Greene County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for over 40 years, and had served as the president and treasurer of the group. She was a past president of the Twentieth Century Club, and a member of the Waynesburg Literary Guild, and the Social Service League.

On June 21, 1951, she married William P. Thomas Jr., who survives. Also surviving are three sons; William P. (Barbara) Thomas III of Waynesburg, Robert Edwin (Sandy) Thomas of North Carolina; Karl Allan (Michele) Thomas of Indiana, PA; one daughter, Karen (John) Locklear of North Carolina; eleven grandchildren; Katherine A. Law, Sarah E. Bowman, Laura A. Carpenter, Brian Yeager, John T. Locklear, Hannah G. Locklear, Sara K. Locklear, Isaac W. Locklear, Ian D. Locklear, Joseph L. Locklear, and Samuel L. Locklear; three great-granddaughters; and two great-great-granddaughters. Deceased are two brothers; Richard Lloyd Pollock, who was killed in World War II, and Ewing B. Pollock.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, in the First Presbyterian Church of Waynesburg, 166 West College St. Waynesburg, with Rev. William Sukolsky and Rev. Richard Pollock officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the WHS Greene Auxiliary, 350 Bonar Ave., Waynesburg, PA 15370. . Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com