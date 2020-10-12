Floyd Albert "Dip" Gump, 55, of Marianna, passed away October 8, 2020, at Ruby West Virginia University Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.

He was born in Waynesburg January 29, 1965, a son of the late Floyd H. and Mary Lee Wever Gump.

Dip was employed for many years as a truck driver at Gump's Appliances in Cleveland, Ohio. He loved his kids and family and enjoyed gambling and playing bingo.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Timothy Marisko; sister, Kimberly Gump; and niece, Elizabeth Parson

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Jason and Floyd Jr.; daughter, Cindy Rodriguez; eight grandchildren; sisters, Carol Brownlee, Anita Workman, Georgiana Chambers, Melody Gorius;brothers, Shirl Rogers, Richard Gump, George Martisko, Shawn Martisko; nephews, Richard Gump Jr., Tyler Gump and Joseph Brownlee; and several other nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received in the John S. Maykuth, Jr. Funeral Home, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, October 13.

Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.