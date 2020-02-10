Floyd Rutan Jr., 98, of Waynesburg, died at 4:27 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Personal Care at Evergreen in Waynesburg.

He was born Saturday, July 30, 1921, in Morris Twp., a son of the late Floyd S. Rutan and Laura Mae Thompson Rutan.

Mr. Rutan served in the U.S. Army during World War II and retired from the military after 20 years of service. He later worked as an over the road truck driver for various companies for over 15 years. His wife, Betty L. Inman Rutan, whom he married on February 17, 1961, survives. Also surviving are three daughters, Teresa Rutan-Fogle and husband John of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., Tammy L. Kerley and husband Herbert of Marissa, Ill., and Linda McKee and husband Chuck of Fort Meyers, Fla.; and a son, Jerry L. Rutan and wife Maxine of Oak Forest; and three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Deceased are two granddaughters, a grandson and a sister.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden St., Waynesburg, are entrusted with his arrangements. Information is online at www.milliken-throck mortonfh.com.