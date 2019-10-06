Forrest M. Wood, 25, of Holbrook, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.

Born September 6, 1994, in Washington, he was a son of Jessie and Diane Collins Wood of Holbrook.

Forrest graduated from West Greene High School in 2013. He started working for Bortz Chevrolet while still attending high school until 2014. Forrest then went to work at his family's business, Seating Pros LLC, as a carpenter. He played Little League baseball for Wind Ridge. Forrest loved archery and small game hunting. He enjoyed spending his mornings off from work having coffee with his grandfather and working out at the gym.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two siblings, Jessie (Kristin) Wood Jr. of Indiana and Alex Wood of Holbrook; grandparents Michael (Mona) Wood of Holbrook; four uncles, Michael (Jeanni) Wood of Ohio, Allen (Johnna) Wood of Hill Station, Joseph Wood of Waynesburg and David (Stephenie) Barsody of Waynesburg; two nieces, Claire Wood and Jessilynn Wood; and a nephew, Elijah Wood.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC, 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, 724-499-5181. An additional viewing from 5 to 6 p.m., the time of a funeral service, will be held Tuesday, October 8, in the funeral home.

To view and sign the tribute wall, visit www.kestersonfh.com.