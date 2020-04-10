Frances A. Pasquale Franklin, 63, of Bentleyville, died Wednesday evening, April 8, 2020, in her home.

She was born November 22, 1956, in Fairmont, W.Va., a daughter of the late Patsy Pasquale and Genevieve Teets Pasquale.

A veteran, she served during the Vietnam era with the U.S. Army as a private first class.

She was a member of American Legion Post 165 of Bentleyville.

Fran loved animals and making crafts.

Surviving are her loving husband, Norman W. Franklin; son James C. Moore of Bentleyville; stepsons Norman Franklin of McDonald and Steven Franklin of Atlanta, Ga.; three granddaughters; three grandsons; two nieces, Beth Wininger and family of Grafton, W.Va., and Mary Sue Elliot of Phillip, W.Va.; a nephew, Richard DeMoss of Enterprise, W.Va.; three great-nieces; a great-nephew; and several cousins.

Deceased are a brother, Patsy Pasquale; a sister, Linda Pasquale DeMoss; beloved mother-in-law Dorothy "Dodi" Johnson; and a favorite uncle, Baylor "Joneys" Jones.

Honoring her wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Private interment will be held in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205, .

