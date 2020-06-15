Frances A. Putorti
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Frances A. Putorti, 85, of Houston, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. Born December 11, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Ann Katuna and Victor Galbraith.

She was the beloved wife to Tony Putorti for 64 years; loving mother of Anthony (Jim Thornton) Putorti and Lisa A. (Lane) McFarland; cherished grandmother to Alissa (Curtis) Blinco and Lane Aaron (Christina) McFarland; loving great-grandmother to Keira and David Corbett, Avery, Nathan, Bella and Max Blinco, and baby boy McFarland; dear sister to Garnet Clendaniel, Nicholas Galbraith, Roger Galbraith; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Frances worked as a Spanish professor at Washington and Jefferson College for 26 years. She enjoyed playing bridge and traveling, but she most importantly enjoyed spending time with her family.

A celebration of life will occur at an undetermined date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317. Interment will take place at Washington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to The Barnabas Fund of First United Presbyterian Church of Houston, 102 N. Main Street, Houston, PA 15342. This fund has great meaning for Frances as it embraced her love for youth and education; or Concordia Hospice of Washington, who gracefully cared for Frances and her family, www.concordiahw.org.

View and sign the family's guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved