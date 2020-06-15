Frances A. Putorti, 85, of Houston, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. Born December 11, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Ann Katuna and Victor Galbraith.

She was the beloved wife to Tony Putorti for 64 years; loving mother of Anthony (Jim Thornton) Putorti and Lisa A. (Lane) McFarland; cherished grandmother to Alissa (Curtis) Blinco and Lane Aaron (Christina) McFarland; loving great-grandmother to Keira and David Corbett, Avery, Nathan, Bella and Max Blinco, and baby boy McFarland; dear sister to Garnet Clendaniel, Nicholas Galbraith, Roger Galbraith; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Frances worked as a Spanish professor at Washington and Jefferson College for 26 years. She enjoyed playing bridge and traveling, but she most importantly enjoyed spending time with her family.

A celebration of life will occur at an undetermined date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317. Interment will take place at Washington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to The Barnabas Fund of First United Presbyterian Church of Houston, 102 N. Main Street, Houston, PA 15342. This fund has great meaning for Frances as it embraced her love for youth and education; or Concordia Hospice of Washington, who gracefully cared for Frances and her family, www.concordiahw.org.

