Frances E. Pritts, 96, of Washington, died Friday, July 12, 2019.

She was born January 23, 1923, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Joseph Gillott and Nettie Wiltrout Gillott.

Frances was a graduate of Connellsville High School.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church.

Frances enjoyed crocheting, reading and baking.

On July 27, 1946, she married Merle Pritts, who died September 29, 1992.

Surviving are a daughter, Merlene (John) Polansky of Washington; son Ronald Pritts of Washington; four grandchildren, John (Nicole) Polansky III, Tara (Mark) Finfrock, Melanie Pritts-Koger and Ronald Pritts II; eight great-grandchildren, Tyler and Madison Finfrock, Emmalene and Elaina Polansky, and Makayla, Cameron, Alexis and Brooklynn Koger; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, Albert Gillott; a sister, Carrie Wojciak; and a daughter-in-law, Dorothy Pritts.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, in Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Washington, with Father Tom Lewandowski as celebrant. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

