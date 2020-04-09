Frances Elizabeth Horn McCullough, 95, of New Port Richey, Fla., formerly of Carroll Township and Rockwood, died Friday, April 3, 2020, in the North Bay Hospital, New Port Richey, due to complications from surgery.

She was born September 7, 1924, in Carroll Township, a daughter of Lawrence Edward and Gertrude Estelle Baldwin Horn.

Frances was a 1942 graduate of Donora High School. During World War II, she worked for American Steel and Wire Company in the open hearth department of Donora Works. She also worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad and held various other jobs in Pennsylvania and Cleveland, Ohio. In 1964, Frances was employed by the Carroll Township School District and then the Ringgold School District as a cook manager in the cafeteria. While she still worked at Ringgold, she enrolled at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and earned a bachelor's degree in food management/dietetics in 1970 and a master's degree in food service management in 1973. For a short while, Frances worked as a food service director at Monessen and California school districts. In 1979, she returned to Ringgold and worked as food services director for the district until her retirement in 1988.

After retirement and the passing of her mother, she resided in Scottyland Resort in Rockwood and then moved her residence to Florida.

She is survived by two sons, Ralph Edward McCullough and wife Bev of New Port Richey and Loren James McCullough and wife Sue of Carroll Township; three grandchildren, Christopher Lawrence McCullough, Erin Danielle McCullough and Jacob John James McCullough; two stepgrandchildren; and a stepgreat-granddaughter.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Price McCullough, who died December 19, 2000, and her brother, Ralph Edward Horn.

Frances will be laid to rest in the family plot at Monongahela Cemetery. Her family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date. Frye Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

