Frances G. Simko Relosky, 82, of Bethel Park, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Ronald R.; loving mother of Ronald (Christine) and the late Rene' Relosky; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth Pagano, Reed and Riley Relosky; great-grandmother of Chase Pagano; and sister of the late Dorothy Tomko and Evelyn Seech. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong neighborhood friends.
Fran's greatest joy was seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchild participate in their activities and spending time with her family.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Paul Henney Cremation & Funeral Tributes, 5570 Library Road, Bethel Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. Friday, March 29, in St. Germaine Church, Bethel Park. Burial will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery Chapel, Peters Township.
www.henneyfuneralhome.com