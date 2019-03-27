Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances G. Simko Relosky.

Frances G. Simko Relosky, 82, of Bethel Park, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of the late Ronald R.; loving mother of Ronald (Christine) and the late Rene' Relosky; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth Pagano, Reed and Riley Relosky; great-grandmother of Chase Pagano; and sister of the late Dorothy Tomko and Evelyn Seech. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong neighborhood friends.

Fran's greatest joy was seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchild participate in their activities and spending time with her family.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Paul Henney Cremation & Funeral Tributes, 5570 Library Road, Bethel Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. Friday, March 29, in St. Germaine Church, Bethel Park. Burial will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery Chapel, Peters Township.

www.henneyfuneralhome.com