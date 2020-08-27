1/
Frances Insana White
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Frances "Auntie" Insana White, 86, of Washington, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in Transitions in Washington.

She was born November 26, 1933, in Washington, a daughter of the late Pete and Carmella Angott Insana.

Mrs. White was a member of St. James Parish (St. Hilary Worship Site) in Washington.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her husband, James White and her son, John White, who both preceded her in death.

Surviving is a brother, Larry (the late Joan G. Thompson) Insana of Euclid, Ohio; and her nieces and nephews, Pete (Cathy) Insana, Samuel (Sue) Insana, James (Ann Marie) Insana, Debra (Matt) Fikaris, Lawrence Floyd (Carrie) Insana and Judy (the late Rich) Byrn. She is also survived by her friend and companion of more than 20 years, John Medovich; a sister-in-law, Patty Insana; and two nieces' husbands, John Knestrick, and Ted Frantz; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, James and son John, she was preceded in death by two brothers Pete Insana and Samuel (MaryLou) Insana; and two nieces, Cheryl Knestrick and Carmie Frantz.

Visitation will be held in private. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, August 28, in St. Hilary Worship Site of St. James Parish, 320 Henderson Avenue, Washington. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery in McMurray.

A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Hilary Worship Site of St. James Parish
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Interment
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeAngelo Funeral Home
1290 Jefferson Ave
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-9110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved