Frances "Auntie" Insana White, 86, of Washington, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in Transitions in Washington.

She was born November 26, 1933, in Washington, a daughter of the late Pete and Carmella Angott Insana.

Mrs. White was a member of St. James Parish (St. Hilary Worship Site) in Washington.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her husband, James White and her son, John White, who both preceded her in death.

Surviving is a brother, Larry (the late Joan G. Thompson) Insana of Euclid, Ohio; and her nieces and nephews, Pete (Cathy) Insana, Samuel (Sue) Insana, James (Ann Marie) Insana, Debra (Matt) Fikaris, Lawrence Floyd (Carrie) Insana and Judy (the late Rich) Byrn. She is also survived by her friend and companion of more than 20 years, John Medovich; a sister-in-law, Patty Insana; and two nieces' husbands, John Knestrick, and Ted Frantz; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, James and son John, she was preceded in death by two brothers Pete Insana and Samuel (MaryLou) Insana; and two nieces, Cheryl Knestrick and Carmie Frantz.

Visitation will be held in private. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, August 28, in St. Hilary Worship Site of St. James Parish, 320 Henderson Avenue, Washington. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery in McMurray.

A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.