Frances Locante Lescllett, a longtime resident of the Washington County area, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Premier Health Care Facility, Washington.

Born in Pittsburgh, Frances attended secretarial school and became very proficient in shorthand, dictation and typing.

While working in Pittsburgh, she met Edward J. Lescallett, who became the love of her life. They married October 24, 1959, and were still married at the time of his passing, nearly 30 years later.

She gave up her secretarial career to be a homemaker and mother to a daughter and son, both of whom will be always grateful for the guidance and wisdom given to them.

Frances showed extreme kindness and care for the less fortunate, children and animals, and would go above and beyond to right a wrong the she observed, many times to the chagrin of her husband.

Frances is survived by her daughter, Laura M. (David) Watt; a son, Edward J. (Sherry) Lescallett; eight grandchildren, Stephanie (Dale) Pitulski, Daniel (Meghan) Watt, Jenny (Morgan) Mills, Mitchell Lescallett, Bethany (Alex) Olijar, Hannah (Michael) Mayeux, Isaiah (Mirjam) Watt, Grace Watt; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Joan Aiello; and numerous nieces and nephews, many of whom visited her in the years leading up to her passing.

Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330, or St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Charities, 1501 Reedsdale Street, #3003, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.

