Frances M. Johler Wolford Jones, 79, of Canonsburg, formerly of Bridgeville, passed away November 12, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Dave Wolford and the late Dave Jones; caring mother and stepmother, sister-in-law, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary S. Omasta and Frank W. Johler.

She leaves behind her special friends, Patty "Sis" and Wayne Porter.

Fran retired as a manager in accounting, serving 38 years with United Healthcare / Travelers.

She was a member of the American Legion Post #0175, Washington. She enjoyed playing darts, word search and computer games.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, in Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017, (412-221-3333).

A service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, in The Church of the Atonement, 618 Washington Avenue, Carnegie, PA 15106. Everyone please meet at the church.

Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation or The Church of the Atonement.

View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 14, 2020.
