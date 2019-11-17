Frances Magdalene Dolence, "Aunt Toots", 94, of Eighty Four and Southview, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

She was a daughter of Joseph and Mary Phillips Patnesky.

Frances was a graduate of Hickory Vocational High School.

She was a lifetime member of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church in Meadowlands, where she was a member of the Christian Mothers and Guild, and Rosary Society.

On November 23, 1946, she married Vincent Dolence Sr., who died December 29, 1996.

Mrs. Dolence has many nieces, nephews and friends that loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; only child Vincent Jr. in 1994; as well as all of her Patnesky siblings, Betty, Josephine, Mary Ann, John, Joseph, Edward, Andrew, James and Philip, and infant Irene.

Services will be private. Arrangements through McIlvaine Speakman Funeral Home, Houston. Internment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, McMurray.

In lieu of flowers, please say a prayer and make a toast to this sweet lady.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.