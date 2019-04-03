Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Medlick Reagan.

Frances Medlick Reagan, 74, of Waynesburg, formerly of Mather, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

She was born June 9, 1944, in Mather, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary Student Medlick.

Frances graduated from Jefferson-Morgan High School in the Class of 1962 and attended Penn Commercial.

She was a former resident of Mather and had also resided in Carmichaels.

Frances was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Waynesburg and the Red Hat Society.

Surviving are a brother, Paul Medlick of Jefferson; three sisters, Eleanore Smith of Munroe Falls, Ohio, Kathleen Koloff of Cassville, W.Va., and Jean Juliani of Cecil; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased in death by two brothers, Robert and Edward Medlick; and an infant sister, Margaret Helen Medlick.

Private arrangements are being handled by Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.