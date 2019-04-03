Frances Medlick Reagan, 74, of Waynesburg, formerly of Mather, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
She was born June 9, 1944, in Mather, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary Student Medlick.
Frances graduated from Jefferson-Morgan High School in the Class of 1962 and attended Penn Commercial.
She was a former resident of Mather and had also resided in Carmichaels.
Frances was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Waynesburg and the Red Hat Society.
Surviving are a brother, Paul Medlick of Jefferson; three sisters, Eleanore Smith of Munroe Falls, Ohio, Kathleen Koloff of Cassville, W.Va., and Jean Juliani of Cecil; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased in death by two brothers, Robert and Edward Medlick; and an infant sister, Margaret Helen Medlick.
Private arrangements are being handled by Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.