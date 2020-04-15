Frances "Sister" Montgomery, 58, of Washington, died Friday, April 10, 2020.

She was a beloved daughter of the late Charles and Rachel Montgomery and loving sister of Charles and Richard Montgomery and the late Marsha "Boots" Crooks and Elizabeth Minor. Also surviving are cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Frances was a 1979 graduate of Washington High School. Sister enjoyed spending time with family and friends, eating at restaurants, going to the casino and many other social events.

Services and inurnment are private.

Arrangements are by All Counties Cremation Service, 724-705-4580.