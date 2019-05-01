Frances "Francesca" Putaro Lo Castro, 86, born April 20, 1933, entered the gates of Heaven peacefully Tuesday, April 30, 2019, and was embraced by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Frances leaves behind her sons, Frank (Tracey), Dino, Robert (Janet) and the late Vincent; her grandchildren, Joey, Frank Jr., Jenna, JT, Francesca, Chanel, Isabella, Chloe, Anthony and Domenic; her beloved many great-grandchildren; her cherished sister, Rose (Carlo) Summaria; and her late brothers, Anthony, Joseph and Domenic Putaro.

How do family and friends begin to let go of someone as loving and warm as Frances? As a devout Christian, wife and mother, Frances was an astounding cook who would fill every Sunday and holiday with incomparable feasts.

Born in Motta Santa Lucia, Calabria, Italy, Frances came to Pittsburgh via Ellis Island in November of 1950. Within a week, she was employed for the Rebord Bros. located near Mercy Hospital, where she began honing her skills as a most accomplished seamstress for .75 cents per hour!

Through a dear friend, the late Assuntina Lepiane, Frances was introduced to Giuseppe "Joseph" Lo Castro, who would soon become her husband January 23, 1954. Joseph and Frances worked diligently establishing Hollywood Drapery and Carpet Company until Joseph's untimely death at age 38. As a young widow, Frances raised her four sons with much love and "an iron fist," attempting to instill respect, honor and education throughout their lives.

"Nunny" loved and adored all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always commanding them to honor their family and themselves. She will be truly missed, but impossible to forget as her wit and impression on all will be eternal, as is her life.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at John F. Slater Funeral Home Inc., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood. Funeral prayers will be recited at 9 a.m. Friday, May 3, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church.

If desired, family suggests contributions to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, or , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.