Frances T. Cunningham, 82, of Fredericktown, Centerville Borough, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in the Washington Hospital.

She was born January 2, 1937, in Fredericktown, a daughter of the late John and Helen Bartus Popielarczyk.

Mrs. Cunningham was a 1955 graduate of Centerville High School.

Frances will always be remembered for her joyous and bubbly personality.

She was previously employed as a baker for Nemacolin County Club and also worked as an aide for Humbert Lane and Brownsville Hospital.

For many years she accompanied her husband on tours during his 20 year career in the U.S. Air Force.

Frances was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Fredericktown Campus, where she was a member of the Christian Mothers, CDA Court 1909, and the American Legion Auxiliary Post #705 Centerville.

On August 29, 1959, she married Robert D. Cunningham, who survives. They celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Surviving in addition to her husband is a daughter, Theresa Mitchell of Canonsburg; a sister, Helen Bartus of Winchester, Va.; several nieces and nephews; and her two greyhound granddogs, Marshall and Taylor.

Deceased in addition to her parents are three sisters, Joann Popielarczyk, Mary Bailey and JoAnne Chiste and a brother, Carl Popielarczyk.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 25, in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, LTD, 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where prayers will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, October 26, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Richeyville Campus, with the Rev. Edward Yuhas as celebrant. Interment will follow in Westland Cemetery, Brownsville.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to the , Pennsylvania Division, Inc., Southwest Region, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-4620.

