Frances Wolfe, 83, of Clarksville, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in her son's home in Carmichaels.

She was born February 16, 1936, in Marianna, a daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes Kratky Kubichar. She attended West Beth Schools where she graduated in 1954.

Frances worked for many years as a beautician and later as a cook, both of which she loved deeply. For 32 years, she owned and operated her own beauty salon in Clarksville.

She loved her family dearly and enjoyed preparing homecooked meals, bowling in Carmichaels and spending time with her beloved dog Beamer. She was a member of Saints Mary and Ann Catholic Church in Marianna for many years.

She is survived by a son, Douglas Wolfe of Carmichaels; an uncle, James Cirulli (and the late Katherine Cirulli) of Reading; as well as a granddaughter, Madison Wolfe.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are two sisters, Cynthia Risbin and Christine Staley.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, in Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, with Pastor Tim Lindsey officiating.

A guest book may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com.