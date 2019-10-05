Francesco Priore, 96, of St. Clairsville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Wheeling Hospital, Wheeling, W.Va.

He was born November 11, 1922, in Villa S. Angelo Provincia D'Quila, Italy, a son of the late Corangelia and Rubina Melonio Priore.Francesco was originally from Canonsburg.

He was a retired potter for the former Canonsburg Pottery for 20 years and an employee of Peters Township High School. He was a former member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Canonsburg for 40 years. He enjoyed his garden and his peach trees. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in St. Clairsville, Ohio, and served in the Italian Army during World War II.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Concettina "Connie" Cimino Priore, whom he married February 14, 1953, in Canada; three children, Leo A. (Mary Ellen) Priore of Gibsonia, Frank J. (Lora) Priore of Willoughby Hills, Ohio, and Mary Ann (Paul) Homard of St. Clairsville, Ohio. Also six grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer) Priore of North Hills, Dominic (fiancee Holly) Priore of Denver, Joseph Priore of Willoughby Hills, Ohio, Gina (fiance Scott) of Beachwood, Ohio, Thomas Priore of Willoughby Hills, Ohio, and Jonathan (Mikaylah) Homard of Garfield Heights, Ohio; and two great-grandchildren, Marco Renda Priore and Mia Rae Priore.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in Care Funeral and Cremation Specialists, St. Clairsville Chapel, 204 West Main Street, St. Clairsville, Ohio. Funeral liturgy with Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday in St. Mary Catholic Church, St. Clairsville, Ohio, with Fr. Thomas Chillog officiating. Entombment in the Holly Memorial Gardens in Pleasant Grove, Ohio. Vigil services will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Grade School by going to TMCFunding.com. Share your thoughts and memories with Francesco's family at www.carechapel.com.